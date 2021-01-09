Kareena Kapoor Khan reunites with her girl gang Malaika, Amrita; shares photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan reunites with her girl gang Malaika, Amrita

As Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor are off to Jaisalmer to continue the shoot of their upcoming film Bhoot Police, their better halves Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora are busy catching up with their BFFs. On Friday, Kareena and others gathered at Amrita Arora's house for a get together and looked gorgeous. Sharing a picture on Instagram, Kareena gave a sneak peek into her girls' night and wrote, "Reunited" with a red heart.

However, one of their BFF Karisma Kapoor was missing. Bebo added, "Missing Lolo" who was quick to drop red hearts in the comments. The picture showed Kareena dressed in a blue dress with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, and Mallika Bhatt posing for the camera. Check out-

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in wait mode as she is expecting her second child soon. A few days ago, she posted a monochrome photograph on Instagram. In the image, she can be seen sitting on a sofa in a thigh high slit outfit. "I'm waiting... (heart emoji)," she wrote. The caption seems cryptic and seems like she awaits the arrival of her second baby.

Kareena's best friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora too dropped comments on the picture. Malaika wrote: "Am also waiting ......." "I'm also waiting ...." Amrita said.

Kareena, who is married to actor Saif Ali Khan since 2012, gave birth to their first-born, Taimur, in 2016. She is currently expecting their second baby, and she often shares photographs of her baby bump on social media. Recently she also shared an old pictures of herself wondering when will she be able to wear her jeans again.

Kareena and Saif had announced on August 12 that they are expecting their second child. The actress recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi.