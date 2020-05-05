Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar's message for all risk-taking filmmakers: I am available for father roles

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has an announcement to make. Guess what, he's now ready to play those 'father roles.' Karan who has previously tried his hands at acting in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Bombay Velvet made the fresh announcement for all those 'risk-taking filmmakers' and 'casting directors' that he is now 'available for father roles' because at 48, he 'can't afford to be choosy.' The humourous message was shared by the director on Instagram along with a selfie in which he was seen sporting grey hair, chiselled jawline and a perfect pout.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Karan wrote, "I know my acting stint was scarier than the current virus but there is no harm in hoping for a second chance! So to all enterprising casting directors, to all risk-taking filmmakers, to critics with a high threshold of pain and to easy to please audiences, I have an announcement to make! I am available for father roles! (At 48 with a poor track record, I promise I can't afford to be choosy)."

Last month when Karan wished Varun Dhawan on his birthday via video call, the Kalank actor complimented him for his grey hair and said that he looked like a 'Bond villian.'

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Karan has been sharing hilarious videos of his kids--Yash and Roohi trolling him in a series which he named 'Lockdown with the Johar's.' Have a look at some of them here:

On the professional front, Karan will be directing the period drama Takht apart from his upcoming ventures as a producer including Sooryavanshi, Dostana 2, and Brahmastra.

