Karan Johar gets 'pout shamed' by son Yash Johar; Kareena Kapoor has the best reaction | WATCH

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Karan Johar's son Yash Johar on Saturday won the hearts of the Bollywood celebrities including his father's close friends Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, Ekta Kapoor among others. He also stirred a laugh riot on the internet after he shared that he totally dislikes his father's pout, a signature favourite pose that the filmmaker strikes whenever he is clicked by photographers. On Saturday, Karan dropped a super cute video of Yash telling him that he does not like his father's famous pout pose.In the clip, Karan asks Yash, "What do you not like about me?," to which the five-year-old munchkin says, "Dadda, I don't like this kinda pose," and he also imitated his father's signature pose where he pouts for the shutterbugs.

Take a look:

Celebrities reactions

Yash and Karan's fun video has left everyone in splits. Reacting to the post, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is also known as the 'pout queen', commented, "Love you Yash..only you can tell him ....well done beta." "Hahahaha Yash cutie well done," Malaika Arora wrote. Farah Khan commented, "I Lovvvvv himmmmm." Ayushmann Khurrana, Shweta Bachchan, Sophie Choudry, and Aditi Rao Hydari among others dropped a string of laugh emojis in the comment section.

For the unversed, Karan welcomed son Yash and daughter Roohi via surrogacy in February 2017. He named Yash after his deceased father late Yash Johar, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother's name Hiroo.

Karan Johar's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is all set to come up with his directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' on February 10, 2023. On his 50th birthday, he had announced that he will be directing his first-ever action film next year. More details regarding his action film are awaited.

-with ANI inputs