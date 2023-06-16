Karan Deol looks dapper in yellow at his Haldi ceremony, Sunny Deol flaunts his henna-adorned hand

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Karan Deol and Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's son Karan was spotted making his way to his haldi ceremony. The actor is getting married to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya this weekend. Ahead of the wedding ceremony, the Deol family is busy with pre-wedding celebrations. While the actor was looked like the perfect Punjabi groom dressed in yellow, one can notice mehendi art designed on his palm. Reportedly, he had Drisha, the name of his fiance, written on his palm with mehendi. Meanwhile, Sunny's palms also had a unique mehendi design, a combination of different religious symbols.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Karan was seen seated in the passenger seat of his car and on a call. He smiled and waved for the cameras as he made his way to the venue. Watch the video here:

Several images and videos from outside Sunny's residence surfaced online. In one of the clips, the Gadar actor is seen greeting the shutterbugs. He also showed the henna he has put on his hand for his son's wedding. It featured several religious symbols.

The Deol residence in Mumbai is abuzz with the lively pre-wedding festivities of Karan Deol. A plethora of guests graced the event, witnessing the grandeur of the occasion. In the viral video, Dharmendra and Sunny Deol are captured grooving to lively Punjabi tunes. Dharmendra dons a black suit paired with a white shirt and completes his look with a stylish baseball cap. His energetic dance moves are accompanied by a drink in his hand. At one point, he graciously hands over the glass to another person and continues dancing with heightened enthusiasm. Sunny Deol joins his father, matching his infectious vibes and adding to the joyous atmosphere.

The Deol family have also planned a reception for the couple post the wedding, for the industry friends to attend.’ Brothers Sunny, Bobby and cousin Abhay Deol also posed together at the roka ceremony.

On the professional front, Karan Deol stepped into the world of acting through the film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019. Notably, the movie was also directed by his father, Sunny Deol. Following his debut in 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', Karan went on to appear in 'Velle' in 2021.

