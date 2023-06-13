Dharmendra and Sunny Deol steal the show with their dance moves at Karan Deol's pre-wedding bash

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IMAHSANNAZIR19 Dharmendra Deol steal the show with his dance

The Deol residence in Mumbai is abuzz with the lively pre-wedding festivities of Karan Deol, Sunny Deol's son. A plethora of guests graced the event on Monday night, witnessing the grandeur of the occasion. The presence of Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Dharmendra sparked the joyous celebration. The internet is now abuzz with a viral video capturing Dharmendra's heartfelt dance moves during the festivities.

In the viral video, Dharmendra and Sunny Deol are captured grooving to lively Punjabi tunes. Dharmendra dons a black suit paired with a white shirt and completes his look with a stylish baseball cap. His energetic dance moves are accompanied by a drink in his hand. At one point, he graciously hands over the glass to another person and continues dancing with heightened enthusiasm. Sunny Deol joins his father, matching his infectious vibes and adding to the joyous atmosphere.

Sunny Deol is all set to welcome his daughter-in-law soon. Sunny's son, the young actor Karan Deol, will soon tie the knot with his longterm girlfriend Drisha Acharya. A source told us, the wedding festivities started on June 9 and the wedding ceremony will take place on 18th June. The duo got engaged on 18th February this year. The longtime couple will end their wedding festivities with star-studded reception party.

The source also revealed, ‘The sangeet, mehendi, and haldi will take place between 15th June and 17th June, with the couple taking the saath pheras on 18th June. The Deol family have also planned a reception for the couple post the wedding, for the industry friends to attend.’

In case you're unfamiliar, Karan Deol stepped into the world of acting through the film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019. Notably, the movie was also directed by his father, Sunny Deol. Following his debut in 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', Karan went on to appear in 'Velle' in 2021.

Latest Entertainment News