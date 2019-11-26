Kangana Ranaut reveals that she took hormone pills to transform into Jayalalithaa for Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut spoke about her special preparations for playing Jayalalithaa onscreen.

Kangana Ranaut is one of those actresses who goes the extra mile to look perfect in her role on screen. Kanana does special preparation for every role to get in the skin of the character. The actress will next be seen in 'Thalaivi' playing the role of former Tamil Nadu C.M. J. Jayalalithaa. Kanaga had put on 6KGs to look like the former C.M. Kangana also revealed that she took hormone pills for her role, speaking to mid-day Kangana said, ""That was needed so as to look voluptuous, especially around the belly and thighs. Since I am tall and skinny, and my face is angular, not round, I had to take mild doses of hormone pills to look different. Of course, I also started eating foods that promote weight gain,"

The film which is the biopic of J. Jayalalithaa has been directed by AL Vijay

"Actors usually get the apparel and appearances on point but not the physical transformation. Vijay wanted me to resemble her as closely as possible. She (Jayalalithaa) endured a drastic physical transformation in her life," Kangana told mid-day and added, "Having grown up as a Bharatanatyam dancer, she (J Jayalalithaa) had an hour-glass figure. Then, when she joined politics, she had an accident which demanded that she be injected with huge doses of steroids. While we could not depict all of that, we did take measures (to resemble her during these phases)." Kangana added

The first look of Kangana Ranaut from Thalaivi was unveiled on Saturday. The actress looks a mirror image of Jayalalithaa thanks to the prosthetic make-up. Kangana also learned Bharat Natyam and Tamil to fit in the role.

