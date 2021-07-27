Kangana Ranaut's incredible transformation in Thalaivi, Dhaakad will leave you surprised

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday, treated her fans to glimpses of her characters from her upcoming films 'Thalaivi' and 'Dhaakad'. The post also boasts of her incredible transformation from her voluptuous self in Thalaivi to flaunting her fit physique in Dhaakad. Taking to Instagram, Kangana gave us a glimpse of her never-before-seen avatars from her two different films.

The actress posted a collage with two pics. In one of the images, she can be seen as a younger Jayalalithaa, when she used to be a film actor. Dressed in golden attire, Kangana beautifully flaunted her curves. In the second picture, Kangana can be seen sporting black denim shorts and a top. She kept her hair short for her action-oriented look in 'Dhaakad'. Both the looks shed light on the dramatic body transformation Kangana had to go through during the filming of the two different films in recent times. She had gained almost 20 kgs to get into the skin of her character as Jayalalithaa. Soon after that, she lost those extra kilos in order to shoot for 'Dhaakad'.

"Journey like no other ...#Thalaivi #Dhaakad..Special mention to two visionaries and geniuses @neeta_lulla @mrsheetalsharma," she captioned the post. Take a look:

For the unversed, in 'Thalaivi', Kangana will be seen essaying the role of late politician J. Jayalalithaa, and 'Dhaakad' will showcase the action side of Kangana via her fictional role of Agent Agni.

Meanwhile, Apart from 'Thalaivi' and 'Dhaakad', Kangana will also be seen in 'Tejas', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' and 'Emergency'.

-- with ANI inputs