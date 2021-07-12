Kangana Ranaut is rooting for Ankita Lokhande as Pavitra Rishta 2 returns with Shaheer Sheikh as Manav

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT,ANKITA LOKHANDE Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande

Pavitra Rishta is returning for the second season with Ankita Lokhande reprising her role as Archana. Shaheer Sheikh will be seen taking place of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and step in as Manav for the show. Ever since Ekta Kapoor announced Pavitra Rishta 2, friends and fans are pouring in wishes for the cast and crew of the show. Ankita, who made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi received a special wish from the actress.

Encouraging Ankita, Kangana took to Instagram Stories and shared a post for the actress. Kangana shared a picture of Ankita posing with the Pavitra Rishta 2 clapboard and wrote, “All the best @lokhandeankita can’t wait to watch new season of #pavitrarishta.”

Meanwhile, Ankita has started shooting for the show. Taking to Instagram recently, Ankita shared a boomerang video playing with the show's clapboard. "Pavitra rishta," Ankita wrote along with a red heart emoji.

The actress also reposted a post originally shared by the official page of Alt Balaji featuring a photograph of herself and Shaheer posing together with the show's clapboard.

It reads: "Sometimes in most ordinary lives, we find the most extraordinary love stories! Witness the extraordinary love story of Manav and Archana. #PavitraRishta Filming begins; streaming soon on #ALTBalaji #ItsNeverTooLate."

Ekata Kapoor too shared a post. She wrote, "It’s never too late … to love !!!! Finally a year of planning later ….@lokhandeankita we embark on ur wish of giving Archana one more chance to show her love for Manav! #pavitrarishta #pavitrarishta2 begins!"