Kangana Ranaut gets beauty treatment from sister Rangoli: Her face was full of black heads

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most outspoken actresses in B-town. She's also known for her very versatile style and her amazing acting skills. Her talent has never failed to impress us and her beauty is a different story altogether. She has one of the best and most supple skins and she manages to keep her skin on point always. However, do you knoiw that the Queen actress never visits a beauty parlour? Her sister Rangoli Chandel revealed the fact today and also said that Kangana Ranaut's face was full of blackheads until she removed them recently.

Taking to Twitter, Rangoli shared some pictures and wrote, "Yeh kaisi actress hai kabhi beauty parlour Nahin jati, cosmetic beauty ki duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi iska face black heads se bhara pada hai aaj mushkil se haath aayi hai Smiling face with 3 hearts Pic courtesy Papa".

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut feels the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could be a "potential bio war" unleashed in a scenario where nations are trying to gain economic supremacy over each other.

"Our huge concern for economy has landed us all in the situation where we are with no concern for human well being. This could also be a potential bio war where countries are trying to get down each other's economies," she told India Today, according to a report in huindustantimes.com.

The actress, who is currently staying in her Manali residence, further said the coronavirus pandemic was a warning to all of us, adding that it was time for us to reflect as a nation. "We have to reflect as where we have landed as people, as a nation and why are we letting our greed, our senses guide us and not our consciousness. If this lockdown goes on for 21 days we will be two years behind economically, but if it goes beyond 21 days it is going to be a disastrous situation for our nation because we are a developing one," she pointed out.

