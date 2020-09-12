Image Source : PTI/FILE Kangana Ranaut flight chaos: Airlines told to act against unruly flier

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed IndiGo to take action against the passengers responsible for unruly behaviour and protocol violations on a flight with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut onboard. The incident took place on a Chandigarh-Mumbai flight on September 9. A DGCA official said: "There are multiple issues. The prominent ones include photography onboard in violation of Aircraft Rules 13, violation of Covid protocols and certain actions falling within the purview of unruly behaviour onboard." "We have asked the airline to take appropriate action against those responsible," the official said.

The airline said that it has given its statement to the aviation regulator on the matter pertaining to flight 6E 264 from Chandigarh to Mumbai on September 9. "We would like to reiterate that our cabin crew, as well as the captain, followed all the requisite protocols, including announcements to restrict photography, follow social distancing and maintain overall safety. IndiGo also followed the requisite protocol of documenting this matter in its post-flight report," the airline said in a statement.

IndiGo added: "We are in receipt of certain directions from the DGCA in relation to flight 6E 264. We will follow the prescribed guidelines."

On the other hand, Asha Ranaut, mother of actress Kangana Ranaut, has thanked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for providing Y-plus category security to her daughter even as her tussle with Shiv Sena leaders escalates. Asha added that the gesture has made her a BJP supporter now.

In a video interview with The Tribune, Asha Ranaut said in Hindi: "The blessings of the entire country are with Kangana. I am proud that my daughter has always stood for the truth. I thank Union Home Minister Amit Shah. We are not even associated with that party (BJP), we were from the Congress. My grandfather-in-law was a member of the Congress party. Even though they (BJP) knew that we were from the Congress from the beginning, they supported us."

She added: "Amit Shah supported us and gave security to my daughter. I also thank Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi). Just see what happened there (in Mumbai). If my daughter did not have security, God knows what would have happened to her."

Kangana tweeted the video and wrote: "When they broke my office, mom's warning face flashed before my eyes " KAHA THA MAINE. Haven't taken her calls ever since, this just flashed on my timeline, pleasantly surprised by her refreshing take on this whole matter #KanganaVsUddhav."

Kangana's battle with the Shiv Sena leaders started when she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and criticised the Mumbai Police in a series of tweets.

