Kangana Ranaut claims saving Bollywood with Thalaivi, says 'her team coming with 100 cr budget film'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut claims saving Bollywood with Thalaivi

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut seems to be on 'no-break' mood. The actress has back to back projects to shoot for. Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi is all set to release in theatres on April 23. It is a biopic of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. The film will showcase the life of late former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, from her rise in the world of films as an actress to becoming a powerful politician. Now, the Queen actress, took to Twitter to talk about how her film will be the one to bring audiences back to the theatres.

"They did everything to throw me out of the industry, ganged up, harassed me today Bollywood ke thekedaars Karan Johar and Aaditya Chopra are hiding, all big heroes are hiding but Kangana Ranaut with her team coming with 100 cr budget film to save Bollywood, " Kangana wrote.

Asserting that never ever gang up on your Mother again, the actress added, "history might just write in golden letters the woman who was the outsider step child, was destined to be their saviour, you never know life have many ways of amusing us, if this happens, remember Bullywood chillar party never ever gang up on your Mother again. Kyuki maa, maa hoti hai."

Meanwhile, the first song from Thalaivi will be released on April 2, Friday. The tringual film which will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu is directed by AL Vijay, and it also features Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree in key roles.

For those unversed, Kangana gained almost 20 kilos for her role in the film. During lockdown, she took help of her personal trainer to shed the extra kilos. Talking about her transformation and going back to her lean physique, Kagana in an earlier tweet wrote, "I played the first super humangirl on Indian screen, thanks to my body a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking, in my 30's I had to gain 20 kgs for 'Thalaivi' and do Bharatnatyam, it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection."