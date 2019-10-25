Kangana Ranaut celebrates Diwali with Thalaivi team in Los Angeles

Kanagana Ranaut celebrates little Diwali in Los Angeles

Actress Kangana Ranaut seems to be in full festive spirit this Diwali festive season. She is currently in Los Angeles to prepare for her upcoming film "Thalaivi", which is based on the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa.

Amidst her work schedule, Kangana took out some time and held a little Diwali bash with the film's team. The actress's team which manages her Instagram shared a few pictures from her Diwali celebration. "Diwali came early for Kangana as she preps for Thalaivi in L.A," the caption read.

In the video, Kangana is seen having dinner with her sister Rangoli and the 'Thalaivi' team and also had a small Anarkali firecracker placed on the table to celebrate Diwali. The actor also shared a picture from her dinner with the film's team

Titled "Thalaivi" in Tamil and "Jaya" in Hindi, the film will be directed by A.L. Vijay, one of the leading filmmakers down South who has earlier directed landmark films such as "Madrasapattinam" and "Deiva Thirumagal".

Written by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad of "Baahubali" and "Manikarnika" fame, the film will be produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R. Singh under the banner of Vibri and Karma Media and Entertainment. While Kangana is busy shooting for Jayalalithaa's biopic the actor also has Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and action thriller Dhaakad in the pipeline.

Kangana was last seen in the psychological thriller 'Judgmental Hai Kya' where the actor was seen opposite Rajkummar Rao. Kangana was praised for the portrayal of her unconventional role and the film was able to perform decently at the box-office