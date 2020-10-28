Kangana Ranaut calls out BMC for spending 'public money' to pay lawyer's fee in demolition case

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut calls out BMC for spending 'public money'

Actress Kangana Ranaut never shies away from speaking her mind. In her recent tweets, the actress has called out BMC for spending 'public money' to pay the lawyer's fee in her demolition case. The actress claimed that BMC has so far spent Rs 82 lakh on the fees of Senior Advocate Aspi Chinoy's in the case against her. Earlier on September 9, the BMC demolished parts of the actress's office in Bandra citing illegal construction. The demolition work was stopped midway after a stay order from Bombay High Court.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "Muncipal Corporation so far spent 82 lakhs on lawyer for illegally demolition of my house, papa’s Pappu spending public money to tease a girl, this is where Maharashtra stands today, very unfortunate." The actress quoted the same from a report in Maharashtra Times.

Muncipal Corporation so far spent 82 lakhs on lawyer for illegally demolition of my house, papa’s Pappu spending public money to tease a girl, this is where Maharashtra stands today, very unfortunate. https://t.co/v6gQFJqdvL — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 28, 2020

While Kangana has asked for compensation from the BMC in the demolition case, the actress has been slapped with more FIRs for her statements. The Mumbai Police had earlier issued summons to Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for investigations following a FIR lodged against them with sedition charges included, officials said. "Among the charges include Indian Penal Code Sec. 124-A (sedition)...besides spreading communal hatred and falsehoods. The police have also recorded the statement of the complainant, Munawwarali Sahil A. Sayyed todayin this connection," his lawyer Ravish Zamindar told IANS.

On the work front, after completing a schedule of Jayalalithaa biopic, Kangana Ranaut started shooting for her next film Tejas, Sharing a video from the workshops, the actress tweeted, "Today team #Tejas started workshops, very pleased to start work with super talented director Sarvesh Mewara @sarveshmewara1 and our coach Wing Commander Abhijeet Gokhale"

Today team #Tejas started workshops, very pleased to start work with super talented director Sarvesh Mewara ⁦@sarveshmewara1⁩ and our coach Wing Commander Abhijeet Gokhale.... 🙏⁦@RonnieScrewvala⁩ ⁦@RSVPMovies⁩ pic.twitter.com/8MoBtG1qlM — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

The film is being produced by the makers of Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike. Kangana in a statement said, "Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men & women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty everyday. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes ... Excited to take this journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie."

