Kangana Ranaut begins her training session for 'Dhaakad' along with Thalaivi shoot| PICS

Bollywood Diva Kangana Ranaut has kicked off her training for the action flick, Dhaakad. The first teaser of Dhaakad came out last year. The 'Queen' actress star bid adieu to Manali yesterday and headed to Hyderabad for shoot. On Friday, she took to Twitter and shared a few pictures, giving a sneak-peek into her training session as she started her action rehearsals with her coach today.

Taking to her social media handles, Kangana posted pictures from her training session where she is seen wearing her boxing gloves. She is clad in a tee with track pants and sneakers.

In one of the photos, she along with the director of Dhaakad, Razneesh Ghai, and her action trainers could be seen discussing the project. In the tweet, she revealed that she doesn't like to multitask, as she has to rehearse for Thalaivi and Dhakaad together.

Kangana wrote, "Don’t like to multitask, but in these times one needs to go back to the beginning in those days I worked like a horse,so along with filming Thalaivi I started action rehearsals with Jason NG/ @brettchanstunts for Dhakaad as well, also lovely to see my charming director @RazyGhai."

Dhaakad is an action entertainer starring Kangana in the titular role. It was announced last year with poster and a teaser. The film will be directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media.

Meanwhile, her next film, 'Thalaivi', is a biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, late J Jayalalithaa. The film is being directed by AL Vijay. Thalaivi has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Iduri and Shaailesh R Singh and directed by Vijay. Kangana will be seen with Arvind Swami as MGR. It will be released in multiple languages.

Not just this, Kangana also has director Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas where she will be seen playing a fighter pilot.