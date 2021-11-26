Kamal Haasan is recovering well after being infected by Covid-19: Hospital

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ULAGANAYAGAN1 Twitter/ulaganayagan1

Actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan is recovering well after being infected by Covid-19 and admitted to a hospital, as per the hospital bulletin on Friday.

The superstar of South Indian cinema is recovering at an isolated unit of the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Chennai where he was admitted on November 22.

Kamal Haasan, who was in the US for the launch of his Khadi brand 'House of Khadder' tested Covid positive after he returned to India.

Announcing this in a tweet on November 22, he called upon people to be careful.