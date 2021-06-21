Kalki Koechlin amazes Hrithik Roshan with her surfing skills, see post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KALKI KOECHLIN Kalki Koechlin

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin is badly missing surfing. The actress made the confession with her Instagram picture posted on Monday where she is seen surfing in a bright orange t-shirt paired with a black bikini bottom. In the photo, Kalki is seen enjoying the adventurous water sport as waves gush around her. "March 2021. I miss that feeling," she wrote as the caption.

Actor Hrithik Roshan was amazed by Kalki's surfing skills and wrote, "So cool." Actress Sobhita Dhulipala shared that she wants to go surfing, too. "I've wanted to do this forever! So good," Sobhita wrote. Several fans of the actress also reacted to the photo by dropping fire emojis on the photo. Take a look at the photo of the actress:

On the work front, Kalki will next be seen in "Goldfish", also featuring actors Neena Gupta and Rajit Kapur. The film is about Anamika (played by Kalki), who returns home to her estranged mother Sadhana (Neena Gupta) because she is suffering from the onset of dementia. In January, the UK shoot of the international project had to be postponed owing to Covid-19.

Hrithik, on the other hand, will reportedly play the lead in an Indian adaptation of the popular English series "The Night Manager". He is said to play an Indian version of the Jonathan Pine character, essayed by Tom Hiddleston in the original 2016 limited series based on the 1993 novel by John Le Carre.

The Indian adaptation will start shooting in Mumbai soon.

-- with inputs from IANS

