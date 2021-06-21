Akshay Kumar dedicates 'Raksha Bandhan' to his sister as he begins shooting for Anand L Rai's film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar, Anand L Rai

Superstar Akshay Kumar has begun shooting for his upcoming Raksha Bandhan starring Bhumi Pednekar. On the first day shoot of Anand L Rai's directorial, Akshay took to social media to share a special post for his sister, Alka Hiranandani. In the post, Akshay shares, his sister was Alka was his first friend and hence he wants to dedicate the film to her. The film is billed as a special tale which celebrates "relationships in the most beautiful way".

"Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. @aanandlrai’s #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond. Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes," he captioned a BTS pic of himself and Rai. Take a look:

"Raksha Bandhan" also features four new faces, "Shikara" actor Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth, playing Kumar's sisters. The film is penned by writer couple Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon.

It was earlier this month only that the makers announced Bhumi Pednekar's association with the film. She will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay for ‘Raksha Bandhan' for the second time after the 2017 film, 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, Bhumi had shared an image, where she can be seen sitting alongside Akshay and filmmaker Aanand L. Rai. "A very special film and a very special reunion. Am supremely excited to be collaborating again with two of my favourite creative powerhouses & humans. Am full of gratitude to be a part of this special, heart-touching story," she captioned the image.

Akshay too welcomed her on board. Sharing the same picture on Instagram, the actor wrote: "When you are happy, it shows. And indeed we are to have @bhumipednekar onboard #RakshaBandhan."

Announced last year on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the movie revolves around the brother-sister bond. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

Raksha Bandhan is presented and distributed by Zee Studios in association with Alka Hiranandani and Aanand L Rai. The film is a Colour Yellow Production in association with Cape of Good Films. Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon.