Ranveer Singh returns to work, actor spotted in electric yellow and red outfit

Actor Ranveer Singh was spotted getting back to work on Monday, entering a film set after the decision to unlock the city following the second wave of Covid-19. A set of pictures shows Ranveer dressed in a bright yellow jacket paired with a white T-shirt and red sweatpants. He completed his look with signature quirky glasses, a hat and a mask.

"Ranveer has always been one of the first actors to resume shooting after every lockdown because he truly believes that the industry needs to restart. So, again he is one of the first superstars to resume work," said a source.

Details about what Ranveer is shooting for are under wraps. "He was shooting for a huge project that has been kept under wraps. Details of which will be made public soon. It's an intense shoot today for him and Ranveer was seen in his trademark enthusiasm, ready to go," the source added.

Ranveer has a string of films lined up for release. The actor is gearing up for the release of "83", which was pushed back due to the global outbreak of Covid last year. The film narrates the story of India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. In the film, Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev, who captained an underdog team to World Cup glory.

His other upcoming film is "Jayeshbhai Jordaar". Directed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar, the film is a humorous entertainer that has Ranveer playing a Gujarati. Telugu and Tamil actress Shalini Pandey starring as the female lead opposite him will make her Bollywood debut with it. Besides, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah will be seen as supporting cast.

Apart from these, Ranveer collaborates with Rohit Shetty once again after Simmba in the upcoming comedy, Cirkus. The film features the actor in a double role for the first time in his career and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Cirkus is an official adaptation of William Shakespeare's play, The Comedy Of Errors, a classic literary composition that has already been adapted in Bollywood as Angoor (1982) and Do Dooni Chaar (1968).

