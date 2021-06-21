Manoj Bajpayee's Family Man at 4th spot on IMDb’s list of most popular shows in world

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON PRIME VIDEO The Family Man 2 poster

Director duo, Raj and DK's Family Man, which stars Manoj Bajpayee in the leading role featured at the fourth spot on IMDb's list of most popular shows. The second season of the web series, which released earlier this month opened to rave reviews. The show is preceded by Marvel's Loki at number one, followed by Sweet Tooth and Mare of Eastwood. Sharing the news, Raj and DK took to Twitter to share the news with the fans.

"The Family Man, Season 2 is the 4th most popular show worldwide," the caption of the post read. Celebs from the film fraternity reacted to the post by posting lauding comments. "Happy Father’s Day family man," wrote Shahid Kapoor. Darshan Kumaar and Gulshan Devaiah too commented on the post. Take a look:

The second season of their 2019 espionage action thriller series premiered on June 4. Manoj Bajpayee returned in the starring role of NIA agent Srikant Tiwari, along with Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles.

The casting that particularly caught much attention in Family Man season 2 was of South actress Samantha star, who made her digital debut as antagonist in the new season. She plays a terrorist named Raji.

The second season of their popular web series "The Family Man" marks a first for the filmmaker duo of Raj and DK.

"We have not been the 'sequel kind of people' until now. The Family Man season 2 is literally the first time that we are continuing something from where we stopped. We will have to get around to doing more sequels soon, I suppose," Krishna DK told IANS.