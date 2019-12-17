Kajal Aggarwal becomes first south Indian actress to get wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Kajal Aggarwal will become the first south Indian actress to feature at Madame Tussauds museum

Actress Kajal Aggarwal is one of the biggest names in the south Indian film Industry. The actress has earned a position with her hard work and is now all set to add another feather to her cap. Kajal Aggarwal is set to become the first south Indian film actress to have a wax statue at the Madame Tussauds wax Museum, Singapore. The actress will be joining fellow male stars Prabhas, Mahesh Baby at the Ultimate Film Star Experience (UFSE) at Madame Tussauds Singapore.

Kajal took to her Instagram to share the news with her fans along with sharing a picture, where Kajal can be seen giving her measurement for the wax statue. Kajal wrote, "I remember going to @madametussauds as a child and being so fascinated with all the figures that I’ve always looked up to, admired and been in lovewith..overwhelmed to be amongst them myself! "

Kajal shared multiple posts from the measurement session to express her happiness.

Kajal Aggarwal's statue at the museum will be unveiled on February 5, 2020.

After her making her debut with Hindi film Kyun..! Ho Gaya Na, as a supporting actor but her breakthrough came with Telugu film Laxmi Kalyanam in 2007. The actress has also featured in successful Hindi films that include Ajay Devgn's Singham, Akshay Kumar's Special 26 among others. The actress will next be in the Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen. The film titled Paris Paris will be directed by Ramesh Aravind. Paris Paris also stars Elli Avram, Vinaya Prasad, Bhargavi Narayan.

