Kaali poster row: Swara Bhasker supports TMC MP Mahua Moitra over her 'meat-eating' goddess remark

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on Wednesday (July 6) supported Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra's comment on Goddess Kaali that created a political storm. Moitra stirred controversy by describing Kaali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess. Her remarks came amid the controversy over the upcoming film 'Kaali's poster, which showcased the Goddess smoking. The MP said, "If you go to Bhutan or Sikkim, for example, when they do puja, they give whisky to their god. Now, if you go to Uttar Pradesh and say that you give whisky to your god as prasad, they will say that is blasphemous."

Soon after her comment, Swara took to her Twitter and praised the TMC MP. She wrote, "@MahuaMoitra is awesome! More power to her voice!"

Kaali Poster Controversy

A poster for a documentary directed by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai has drawn flak on social media for hurting religious sentiments with the depiction of Goddess Kaali. A massive row erupted after the Madurai-born filmmaker based in Toronto, Canada shared a poster of 'Kaali' on Twitter on Saturday allegedly depicting the goddess disrespectfully. The poster showed the goddess smoking and holding an LGBTQ flag.

A massive row erupted after the portrayal of Goddess Kali in the poster with a section of social media users demanding the poster be withdrawn. Some even demanded strict action against her and the hashtag '#ArrestLeenaManimekal' is trending on Twitter. ALSO READ: Who is Leena Manimekalai? Why is her film poster featuring goddess Kaali getting criticised?

Indian High Commission too urged Canadian authorities to withdraw the disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods showcased as part of the 'Under the Tent' project at the Aga Khan Museum, Toronto. "We urge the Canadian authorities and the event organizers to withdraw all such provocative material," the Indian High Commission in Canada said in a statement. "Our Consulate General in Toronto has conveyed these concerns to the organizers of the event. We are also informed that several Hindu groups have approached authorities in Canada to take action," the statement added.