Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNDHAWAN Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani look like a happy husband & wife in the first look poster

Two days after the shooting of the upcoming film 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' kickstarted, actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani on Wednesday unveiled their first looks on social media. Sharing two pictures of themselves on Instagram, the actors revealed that they will be seen portraying the role of a married couple. The pictures see Dhawan and Kiara dressed in co-ordinated ensembles with both wearing deep green coloured shirts with blue denim.

While Kiara wrote, "#JUGJUGGJEEYO, Happy Husband, Happy Life!" in the caption, Varun wrote, "#JUGJUGGJEEYO Happy Wife Happy Life! 2021." Have a look at the same here:

The film is also Neetu Kapoor's comeback film and her stars her opposite Anil Kapoor. The 62-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself from her make-up room. Neetu Kapoor said she was feeling "scared" to be all by herself, but is happy to return to work.

"Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel your love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab, to Ranbir always being with me, now I find myself all by myself. Feeling a little scared, but I know you are always with me," she wrote.

Anil Kapoor took to Instagram Story and posted a picture of Neetu Kapoor with a note of encouragement for the veteran actor. "So happy to have you back on set! We all are here for you and have full faith that you'll take the screen by storm again! I'm super excited to be a part of the 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' journey with you," the actor said.

So happy to have you back on set Mrs. James! We all are here for you and have full faith that you’ll take the screen by storm again!

I’m super excited to be a part of the #JugJuggJeeyo journey with you! pic.twitter.com/tnXzKes2mu — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 16, 2020

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film is being directed by Raj Mehta.

-With ANI inputs