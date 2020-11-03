Image Source : FILE IMAGES Javed Akhtar files defamation suit against Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar has filed a complaint suit against actress Kangana Ranaut. Akhtar in his complaint has accused Kangana of defaming him through video messages. Not only this, but he has also demanded the court to register a case against the actress. Akhtar filed the complaint before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate, seeking action against Ranaut under the relevant provisions of the IPC for defamation. He has claimed that Kangana unnecessarily dragged his name in connection with the death of late Sushant Singh Rajput.

As per the complaint, Ranuat had recently made certain baseless comments on Akhtar which has caused damage to the reputation of the veteran poet-lyricist. It added that Ranaut dragged Akhtar's name while referring to a "coterie" existing in Bollywood following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

She had also claimed that Akhtar had threatened her to not speak about her alleged relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan, it said.

All these statements made by Ranaut have garnered views in lakhs and thus tarnished Akhtar's reputation, the complaint said.

Earlier today, a fresh summon was sent to Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel by Mumbai police to appear for investigations next week, officials said.

While Kangana has been called on November 9, Rangoli has to appear on November 10 before the Bandra Police, said lawyer Ravish Zamindar.

These are the second summons to the sisters after they remained absent on October 26-27 for probe in a first information report lodged against them which includes sedition charges, he said.

