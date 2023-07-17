Janhvi Kapoor-rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya visits Arjun Kapoor's home with Varun Dhawan & Natasha

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya; Varun Dhawan & Natasha

Janhvi Kapoor, who is busy promoting her upcoming movie Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan, attended Arjun Kapoor's birthday with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Arjun invited a few of his close friends and family to his residence, and among them were Janhvi, and Shikhar along with Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya were spotted making joint appearances at several Bollywood events and parties. On Sunday evening, they were spotted leaving together in the same car outside Arjun's residence. Both of them were twinning in white. For the occasion, Janhvi looked her casual best in a short white dress, and Shikhar opted for a white shirt. They avoided the paparazzi and went straight to the car and left.

On the other hand, Janhvi's Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan was also spotted leaving Arjun's residence with his wife Natasha Dalal. He waved at the paparazzi before getting inside the car.

Janhvi-Shikhar's relationship

Neither Janhvi nor Shikhar has commented on their relationship, however, the two have been spotted together several times. For the unversed, Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. He is an entrepreneur, polo player, and philanthropist.

What's next for Janhvi Kapoor?

Apart from sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan for Nitesh Tiwari’s 'Bawaal', Janhvi Kapoor will be making her Telugu debut with NTR30 opposite Jr NTR. Also, she is reuniting with Rajkummar Rao for 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'. The actress has been taking cricket training for the film as well.

ALSO READ: Kusha Kapila slams troll who called her 'fame digger' for sharing photo with Deepika Padukone

About Bawaal

Bawaal has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures. The film promises an intense love story of Ajay Dixit and Nisha against the backdrop of a war in Europe. It is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 21.

In a statement, Sajid Nadiadwala said Bawaal is a special film for him and is one of his most ambitious projects. "It has been an absolute joy to produce this film which has been directed by my most loved filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari with Varun and Janhvi giving their very best, in their first film together. I am very proud of Bawaal and I am thrilled to announce its worldwide premiere on Prime Video this July," the producer said.

ALSO READ: Ileana D’Cruz finally REVEALS her mystery man; shares photos with boyfriend from date night

Latest Entertainment News