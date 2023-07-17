Kusha Kapila slams troll who called her 'fame digger' for sharing photo with Deepika Padukone

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KUSHA KAPILA Kusha Kapila and Deepika Padukone

Social media influencer turned actress Kusha Kapila has recently announced her separation from husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. The duo put out the same post on social media, saying they gave it their all, but 'couldn’t anymore'. Amid this, Kusha Kapila recently collaborated with Deepika Padukone. She posted a picture with the 'Pathaan' actress on her Instagram account, however, she received a negative comment. Following which, she gave a befitting reply.

Sharing a picture with the Pathaan actress. Kusha wrote, "I am out of captions because look at her...thank you for all the love on our collab... my team and I were very starstruck. @harsh_pranav was legit shaking while showing her the script hahahah. Same, harsh, same. Thanks to her, we shot this in record time. Warm, kind and collaborative. Core memory." Soon after the photo went viral, Kusha received a negative comment. A netizen wrote, "fame digger." Reacting to which, Kusha replied, "You can do better. Try again." Her reply was praised by some fans while others advised her to ignore it.

ALSO READ: Kusha Kapila finally REACTS for being trolled post divorce from Zorawar, says 'Ho gaya ab...'

Kusha Kapila's separation post

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Ahluwalia got married in 2017 after dating for a few years. Speaking about the same, she said it has been a tough ordeal but they have had time to process this. Taking to Instagram, Kusha shared a post which reads, "Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn't been an easy decision by any measure but we know it's the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continue to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn't align. We gave it our all, until we couldn't anymore."

"A relationship ending is heartbreaking and it's been a tough ordeal for us and our families. Thankfully, we have had some time to process this, but what we shared and built together panned for over a decade. We still need a lot more time and healing to get to the next phase of our lives. Our current focus is to get through this period with love, respect and support towards each other," she added.

Latest Entertainment News