Kusha Kapila finally REACTS for being trolled post divorce from Zorawar, says 'Ho gaya ab...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KUSHA KAPILA AND ZORAVAR Kusha Kapila and Zoravar

Social media influencer turned actress Kusha Kapila recently announced her separation from husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. While no reason for the separation was given, both Kusha and Zorawar put out the same post on social media, saying they gave it their all, but 'couldn’t anymore'. Amid this, Kusha was heavily trolled and slut shamed. When things went beyond a point, Zorawar stood up for his ex-wife.

He wrote, "What has transpired over the last 24 hours, with Kusha being subject to vile attacks online makes me sad and disappointed. To attack Kusha's character and paint her as some villain is shameful. Let's all please do better."

Now Kusha has finally reacted to trolling and criticisim. Taking to her Instagram story, Kusha expressed that now, she's moving forward. She wrote, "This topic is officially over for me, moving forward. I haven't given a statement to anyone nor will I ever give one. I do not have a PR team so no story is a plant. Ho gaya ab (It's done now). Also, I have restricted countless profiles over the last two weeks, restricted words, sanitised comment sections and hopefully, we are at the tail end of it but that doesn't mean I haven't seen how so many of you have fought with these nalayak, behuda macchars with logic and so much dignity. It sucks that you have to do this but I promise that I am santizing my feed slowly, but steadily. Over."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KUSHA KAPILAKusha Kapila's Instagram Story

ALSO READ: Amid divorce, Kusha Kapila trolled for agreeing with Karan Johar: 'Sexual infidelity is not...' | WATCH

Kusha Kapila's separation post

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Ahluwalia got married in 2017 after dating for a few years. Speaking about the same, she said it has been a tough ordeal but they have had time to process this. Taking to Instagram, Kusha shared a post which reads, "Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn't been an easy decision by any measure but we know it's the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continue to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn't align. We gave it our all, until we couldn't anymore."

"A relationship ending is heartbreaking and it's been a tough ordeal for us and our families. Thankfully, we have had some time to process this, but what we shared and built together panned for over a decade. We still need a lot more time and healing to get to the next phase of our lives. Our current focus is to get through this period with love, respect and support towards each other," she added.

Latest Entertainment News