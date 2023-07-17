Ileana D’Cruz finally REVEALS her mystery man; shares photos with boyfriend from date night

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ILEANA D’CRUZ Ileana D’Cruz's date night photos

Ileana D'Cruz who is currently enjoying her pregnancy phase, has finally revealed her mystery man. The actress is currently expecting her first child but has not yet talked about the father of the child. However, on Monday morning, the mom-to-be took to social media and shared mushy pictures from a date night with her beau. She posted a blurry black-and-white mushy photo with her mystery man.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ileana shared their romantic pictures along with a heart emoji. While Ileana is seen in a strappy red dress, the man looked dapper in a black shirt and sports a full-grown beard.

Earlier, without revealing the face of her man, Ileana flaunted her ring and sparked engagement rumours. She also shared a photo with a caption, "Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessingâ€æI didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I’m just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow - I get to meet you soon- and then there’s some days that are so inexplicably hard. So trying. They’re overwhelming. All consuming. And things just feel hopeless."

"And there’s tears. Then follows the guilt. And this voice in my head puts me down. I should be thankful, not be crying over something so trivial. I should be stronger. What kind of mother will I be if I’m not strong enough..And I don’t know what kind of mother I will be. I really don’t. All I do know is that I love this little human so darned much already I could explode. And for now - I think that’s enough," she added.

Ileana concluded, "And on the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that’s exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn’t seem so hard anymore. She added -- nazar amulet, black heart and sparkles emojis.

In April, she shocked everyone when she announced her pregnancy. While she has been sharing her pregnancy journey, the actress for the very first time, flaunted her full-grown baby bump. She dropped a relaxing video of herself and her pet. With a cup of coffee, she was seen relaxing in bed. Sharing the video, Ileana wrote, "Life lately." Ileana also shared a picture of her dog sleeping and captioned it "Apparently this is comfortable?

