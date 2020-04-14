Image Source : INSTAGRAM Janhvi Kapoor reveals sister Khushi will get married first in 'who is nost likely to' challenge, watch video

The Kapoor sisters Janhvi and Khushi have taken over the internet today. The adorable sister duo recently took up the ‘Who Is The Most Likely’ Challenge and revealed who will get married first. A video featuring both of them is doing the rounds on social media. In the video, we can see both of them twinning in a white while they take the challenge.

The sisters played the fun challenge and also agreed that Khushi is the most stylish of the two, while Janhvi is the funniest. Janhvi and Khushi also spoke about who's most likely to tie the knot first and have kids. The sibling duo had the same answers to almost every question.

Earlier on Siblings day, on April 12, Janhvi had posted a video to share how her younger sister Khushi has turned hairdresser for her, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to Instagram Story, Janhvi uploaded a video where she can be seen getting her hair done by Khushi.

Earlier, Janhvi had the most adorable wish for sister Khushi on birthday, Sharing a collage of goofy videos featuring the two sisters, photos from their vacation diaries and throwback memories, Janhvi dedicated this message to Khushi: "I'm so proud of you. You're my lifeline. Happy birthday. I miss you so much."

While Janhvi Kapoor has already made her full-fledged debut in Bollywood, Khushi will take a call on her career in Bollywood after her degree from the New York Film Academy. On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in films like Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl, Dostana 2 and Takht, all three of which are Dharma Productions. She also has RoohiAfza with Rajkummar Rao in the line-up.

