Janhvi Kapoor gives quirky spin to Roohi BTS video, compares it to her ice cream cravings

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor who is basking in the success of her recently released film "Roohi" has shared a goofy BTS video of the film. In the video, the actress is seeing performing an intense scene as she screams loud. Giving a quirky spin to it, the actress turned it about her ice cream craving and the result is hilarious. "Actual footage of me fighting with myself about eating one more scoop of icecream. #Roohi and #Bhootni minus VFX. Aapke andar ke Roohi aur Bhootni kis cheez ke baare mein ladte hain?" she captioned the video.

Roohi managed a first-day collection of Rs. 3.06 crore (nett), upon releasing on the festive holiday of Maha Shivratri last week. The Hardik Mehta directorial starring Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor is the first major big screen release from Bollywood after theatres reopened amid the global Covid pandemic.

"Roohi" follows the 2018 hit "Stree" and last year's "Laxmii", and there is a slew of horror comedies lined up, namely "Bhoot Police", "Phone Bhoot", and "Bhool Bhulaiya 2".

Earlier, when asked if she fears competition between films of the same genre, Janhvi had said, "A good film will get its due and I hope we have made a good enough film. I am a movie buff so if there are other good films I will be happy to see those. I want my film to do well but that does not mean I want others not to do well."

In "Roohi", Janhvi is seen playing a supernatural character of a "chudail" (witch or banshee), which the actress said was gruelling. "We shot it a year and half ago. It was physically grueling. (We) tried to get that voice (of the banshee) -- the screaming, screeching and a lot of harness work. It was quite taxing. I had a lot of back problems because of it," she said.

--with IANS inputs