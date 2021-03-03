Jacqueline Fernandez shares BTS pics from sets of Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey, see here

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ Jacqueline Fernandez's look from Bachchan Pandey

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez Wednesday treated fans by sharing some behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of her upcoming film "Bachchan Pandey". Along with the photos, the 35-year-old actress announced that she has finished shooting for the Akshay Kumar-starrer and expressed gratitude to the team for giving her the opportunity to play an amazing role in the film.

"Had so much fun playing this character for #BachchanPandey thank you @nadiadwalagrandson @akshaykumar @wardhakhannadiadwala @farhadsamji @shaanmu for making her come alive!! @kritisanon you are amazing!! Love you loads (sic)," she captioned the post with few candid shots of herself.

Fernandez, who previously worked with Kumar on 2015 drama "Brothers" and "Housefull 3", started shooting for the action-comedy in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan last month.

Being directed by "Housefull 4" director Farhad Samji, the movie also feature Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, "Bachchan Pandey" will hit the theatres on January 26, 2022.

The film will see Kumar playing a gangster, who aspires to be an actor. Warsi, known for movies such as "Munna Bhai" and "Golmaal" series, will essay the role of the superstar's friend, while Kriti Sanon will star as a journalist, who wishes to be a director.

Fernandez made her Bollywood debut with "Aladin" in 2009. She later went on to do films such as "Housefull" (2010), "Murder 2" (2011), "Dishoom", "Judwaa 2" (2017), "Brothers" (2015), "Kick" (2014) and "Race 3" (2018).

She currently has multiple films lined up. Apart from "Bachchan Pandey", Fernandez will be seen in John Abraham-led "Attack", Saif Ali Khan-starrer horror-comedy "Bhoot Police" and filmmaker Rohit Shetty's "Cirkus", an adaptation of William Shakespeare''s classic play "The Comedy of Errors".

