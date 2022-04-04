Jacqueline Fernandez on Sri Lanka crisis: The world and my people do not need another judgement

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ Jacqueline Fernandez

As Sri Lanka undergoes one of the worst crises since its Independence, actress Jacqueline Fernandez expressed her worries about the current situation in their homeland. The actress posted a lengthy note urging all to keep their judgements away and empathise with Sri Lankans. She hoped for the situation to get better soon and prayed for the strength of her people.

"As a Srilankan, it is heartbreaking to see what my country and countrymen are going through. I have been flooded with a lot of opinions since this began from around the world. I would say, do not be too quick to pass a judgement and vilify any group based on what is shown. The world and my people do not need another judgement, they need empathy and support. 2-minutes of silent prayer for their strength and well-being will bring you much closer to them than a comment based on a loose grasp of the situation," she wrote.

"To my country and countrymen, I am hoping this situation comes to an end soon and through means which are peaceful and for the benefit of the people. Praying for immense strength to those dealing with this. Peace to all!" she added.

The Sri Lankan economy is on the brink of collapse as it is running out of foreign exchange reserves and cannot import even essential goods such as food, fuel and medicines. Sri Lanka's economy has also been battered due to the COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacting tourism and remittances which played a key role in building its foreign exchange reserves. The crisis has also been exacerbated by government mismanagement.

Sri Lanka has for days been facing public protests calling for immediate measures to be taken by the government to solve the economic crisis, hours-long power cuts and shortages in fuel and other essential supplies.

Cabinet ministers offered to resign from their positions on Sunday night in response to calls from increasing protests amid economic instability and a severe fuel shortage in the South Asian country.

On Monday, President Rajapaksa extended an invitation to all political parties to join the government to find solutions to the ongoing crisis.