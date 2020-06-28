Jacqueline Fernandez consoles Sanjana after Sushant Singh Rajput's death: You had an amazing first co-star

Jacqueline Fernandez is the latest Bollywood star who has come forward to promote late Sushant Singh Rajputs last release, the upcoming "Dil Bechara", after Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan and Shraddha Kapoor pitched in to do so. Jacqueline, who worked with Sushant in "Drive", the actor's last-released film that went straight to OTT, shared a poster of "Dil Bechara" on Instagram.
She shared: "His going has left a void, everywhere and with everyone.. he taught me to ALWAYS be there for people, whenever I was down or confused, he never hesitated to help.. watching his film is not going to be easy for me but I know he's going to light up the screen so beautifully and that will give me some peace."
Sharing a message for the film's director Mukesh Chhabra and actress Sanjana Sanghi, Jacqueline further wrote: "@castingchhabra I know how close you were to Sushant, pls stay strong @sanjanasanghi96 all the best for your debut, you had an amazing first co-star and I'm sure he would've been proud of the performance you've given.. #dilbechara @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstar 24th July #countdowntodilbechara."
In response, Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant's co-star in "Dil Bechara", shared: "Amen. Sailing through rough waters with the kindest support like yours, helps more than can be put into words. Thank you Jacky."
A story of love, of hope, and of endless memories. Celebrating our dearest, and the late #SushantSinghRajput ‘s legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever. #DilBechara is going to be coming to EVERYONE on @DisneyPlusHotstar on July 24. For the love of Sushant and his love for cinema, the movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers. #SushantSinghRajput @mukeshchhabracc @arrahman @swastikamukherjee13 @sahilvaid24 #SaswataChatterjee @shashankkhaitan @foxstarhindi @sonymusicindia @disneyplushotstarvip @suprotimsengupta @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial #SaifAliKhan
Meanwhile, netizens continue to express their disappointment with the decision to release "Dil Bechara" on an OTT platform as they had been yearning for a theatrical release.
Replying to netizens' demand for theatrical release, Sanjana shared in an Instagram post: "Let's make this a time to celebrate a legendary life, a film? A time to give a tribute, to embrace these extremely challenging circumstances we all are in. And not a time to revolt, asking for something that in our present reality cannot be made possible. Blockbuster banani hai, toh apke pyaar se hi ban jayegi! Hamesha box office ki zarurat toh nahi hain na (Your love will turn the film into a blockbuster, we don't always need the box office to do that, right)?"
For the unversed, Dil Bechara will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24 and will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers.
