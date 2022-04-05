Jaaved Jaaferi FINALLY breaks his silence on returning as host for Takeshi's Castle | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ JAAVEDJAAFERI Jaaved Jaaferi has not been approached for Takeshi's Castle reboot till now

Highlights Takeshi's Castle, which kick-started in 19890s, is coming back on Amazon Prime Video

Jaaved Jaaferi served as the commentator for the Hindi version of Takeshi's Castle

As Jaaferi tweeted about Takeshi's Castle, fans wanted him to be back as host for the reboot

It was nostalgia all over for the fans as the iconic Japanese obstacle game show Takeshi's Castle announced its return on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The show amassed a massive fan following in India because of the district flavour comedian and actor Jaaved Jaaferi gave to it with his Hindi punchlines and inimitable commentary style. Recently, Jaaferi made a tweet about the return of Takeshi's castle and fans were quick to respond saying how eagerly they are waiting for him to return to the announcer's chair.

Speculation flew fast that Jaaferi is hinting at his return as the host of Takeshi's Castle reboot for the Hindi version. When IndiaTV reached out to him, Jaaferi said that he has not been approached to be a part of Takeshi's Castle yet. "I haven’t been approached as yet for anything regarding the new Takeshi’s Castle," he said. For now, fans of Takeshi's Castle in India will have to wait for Jaaferi to officially come on board the reboot, which we can confirm has not happened till now.

In March, Deadline reported that Amazon Prime Video is rebooting Takeshi's Castle. "We're very much focused on investing in the best Japanese talent to deliver the highest quality content for our Prime Video customers in Japan. We believe that putting the spotlight on the very best stories from Japanese creators will not only excite our Japanese viewers but also audiences around the world," said Erika North, Amazon Studios head of Originals, Asia Pacific.

Takeshi's Castle was hosted by Takeshi Kitano. Kicked off in the 1980s, the unscripted adventure variety show traveled to more than 150 countries and spawned dozens of local versions. The all-new Japanese original will premiere in 2023.