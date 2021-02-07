Jaaved Jaaferi reacts to dating rumours of son Meezaan and Navya Naveli Nanda

Image Source : INSTGARAM/ OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Jaaved Jaaferi reacts to the dating rumours of son Meezaan and Navya Naveli Nanda

The relationship between Jaaved Jaaferi's son, Meezaan Jaaferi and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has been creating a lot of buzz in town. But finally, Jaaved Jaaferi has refuted rumors of Meezaan and Navya Naveli Nanda being in a relationship and said that they are just 'good friends' who have known each other from their school days.

In an interview with The Times of India, Jaaved said, "People want content. Being good friends with somebody is considered to be something else always. These children have grown up together; my daughter and Navya have been friends since school."

He added, "They have a common group of friends. Even Sara Ali Khan and Meezaan were in the same school. They used to come home, hang around till 3 am. It is convenient to link them up as they are always together."

Ever since Navya made her Instagram account public, her fans and followers have been keeping a strong eye on her social media activities. And there have been rumors that Navya is dating Meezaan Jaaferi. Earlier, she had given Meezaan a shout-out on her Instagram Stories, as he won the best debut award for his performance in Malaal. However, their dating rumors have been doing the rounds since 2017, when they were spotted together out of a movie theatre.

Navya had once shared her picture from her vacation in which was seen sitting on a roof, looking behind her and her hair covering the rest of her face. But what caught everyone's attention was Meezaan's comment on her post. "Can you show your face," he wrote, along with heart-eyes and heart emojis.

Earlier, during an interview with Zoom, Meezaan was asked when he would admit to dating Navya, to which he said, "Why will I admit it when there is no relationship?".

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Meezaan made his Bollywood debut in 2019, opposite debutante Sharmin Sehgal in Malaal. The film was a remake of the 2004 Tamil film 7G Rainbow Colony. As for Navya, she launched an online platform for women to discuss their health issues known as, aarahealth.