It's 14 million Instagram followers for Nora Fatehi, celebrates with video that changed her life

Dancing sensation and actress Nora Fatehi has garnered over 14 million followers on Instagram, and to celebrate she has shared a moment that she believed has changed her life. She posted a video in which she is seen doing a belly dance.

Recalling the moment, Nora wrote: "Celebrating 14 million with a throwback of this video which changed my life forever! Impromptu solo during my performance for Miss India awards 2018 Bangalore.. this video broke the internet and got me 'Dilbar'."

"I didn't prepare for my solo, it was on the spot. I was just feeling the music. And for good luck, i wore the same outfit in the Dilbar video too. Thank you for 14million, what a journey," she added.

Nora Fatehi recently shared a video of herself telling a series of jokes and puns. She asked her fans if they wanted a part which made her fans ask for another part of the video. Nora Fatehi could be seen wearing an oversized T-shirt which she paired up with a pair of leggings. She left her hair open and was seen wearing light make-up and hoops.

Nora Fatehi was last seen in the dance movie Street Dancer 3D which was directed by Remo D’Souza. The film starred Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudeva in pivotal roles. Nora Fatehi too portrayed an important character in the movie and amazed her fans with her splendid dance moves in the movie. The movie was well-received by fans and critics alike.

Nora Fatehi will be next seen in the action drama movie Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film has been directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subash along with Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. The movie is set to release in August 2020.



