Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISHAANKHATTER/ANANYAPANDAY Ishaan Khatter shares video montage of his Maldives vacation & thanks 'muse' Ananya Panday

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khattar after returning from his Maldives vacation has shared a video montage, giving fans glimpses of his New Year celebrations at the picturesque location. The 'Dhadak' actor took to his Instagram and shared an IGTV video of his Maldives vacation. Interestingly, the same was captured by none other than actress Ananya Panday who accompanied him to the exotic location. As soon as the post came, fans started speculating about them dating each other since the actor called Panday his 'muse.'

The video featured glimpses from his holiday along with rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday, which included great food, countless swims, dolphin spotting and some incredible sunsets.

In the caption, he wrote, "New year, new energy. Cut a montage from my first proper 'holiday'. Shot, graded and edited on iPhone 12pro by me (with some help muse and additional videography:@ananyapanday)."

Meanwhile, Ananya, during her a beach vacation in Maldives, she enjoyed watching dolphins and sunsets apart from basking in the sun. Now that she is back, she misses the beaches. Sharing a throwback picture of her, she wrote: "Back home but mentally still here."

In the photo, she sports a blue bikini and a fringed coverall with sunglasses as she poses by the beach.

For those unversed, Ishaan and Ananya have worked together and were last seen together in Khaali Peeli, which was directed by Maqbool Khan and released on the OTT platform Zee Plex.

Watch Khaali Peeli trailer here: