Ishaan Khatter's step-mother Vandana Sajnani reveals she 'got replaced due to lesser social media followers

Television actress Vandana Sajnani who had made her mark in the industry due to her acting skills revealed a shocking truth about the industry. The actress took to her Instagram account and shared a video where she revealed that the actress has been replaced in a show not because of her acting skills but for having fewer social media followers.

In the video, she shared how she decided to get back to work after a maternity break of two years, and the easing of lockdown restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She further said that she had contacted the casting agents and even given auditions for the roles. Later, they would ask her for her Instagram account. The actress found it surprising that how her social media has a connection to her getting a role. Vandana was shocked to know that she was being rejected/ replaced due to fewer followers on her social media. "I was told, 'Aaj kal unko select kia jata hai jinke Instagram followers zyada ho'," she said in a video.

Expressing her disappointment and disgust about this episode, the actress stated that it is not fair because what matters is the performance and capability as an actor. "If you are doing a good job, your selection is based on Instagram followers, it's not fair."

For the unversed, Vandana has worked in movies like Dil Dhadakne Do, Corporate, Not a Love Story and web series like Four Play. She had welcomed her first son with Rajesh Khattar, who is Ishaan Khatter's stepfather, in September 2019. On the professional front, Rajesh Khatter has acted in TV shows such as Bepannaah and Beyhadh.