Is Dhadak 2 starring Siddhant Chaturvedi & Tripti Dimri in the making? Karan Johar clarifies

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SIDDHANTCHATURVEDI, TRIPTIDIMRI Is Dhadak 2 starring Siddhant & Tripti in making?

The 2018 release starred Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The film marked Janhvi Kapoor's Bollywood debut. It was an official remake of Nagraj Manjule's 2016 Marathi-language film Sairat. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, it was backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film received mixed reviews but was declared a hit at the box office. Recently, reports surfaced that Dhadak 2 is in the works.

The reports stated that Karan Johar has been planning to turn Dhadak into a franchise. Dhadak 2 was reportedly in development at Dharma Productions. It was reported that the film would star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri. Shazia Iqbal was speculated to direct it, making her directorial debut. The reports also claimed that it is anticipated to go on floors in the second half of this year.

Now, Karan Johar has reacted to the reports in an official statement. The filmmaker took to Instagram and wrote, "To put this on record and for all concerned, we (Dharma Productions) are NOT making a film with the title DHADAK 2 as is being reported in various articles."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANJOHARKaran Johar's Instagram story

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is currently gearing up for the release of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,' which stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. The romantic comedy was supposed to hit the big screen on April 28, but it will now be released on July 28, 2023.

Earlier. Karan Johar took to social media to announce the new release date of his star-studded romantic film. He wrote on Instagram, "They say 'sabr ka phal meetha hota hai', so to increase the mithaas of this incredibly special story - we're coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hain taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani in cinemas 28th July, 2023 (sic)."

Also read: Virat Kohli reveals mindset during lean patch, says would have been 'egoistic maniac' without Anushka Sharma

Also read: Saif Ali Khan joins Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor for Kortala Siva's next, starts filming. Deets Inside

Latest Entertainment News