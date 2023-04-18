Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT KOHLI Virat Kohli reveals mindset during lean patch, says would have been 'egoistic maniac' without Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli does not miss an opportunity to lavish admiration on Anushka Sharma. Recently, the cricketer recalled his dismal form and how the actress helped him overcome it. He went on to say that Anushka was always there for him. Kohli is currently relishing a decent start to the season with three-half centuries in four games thus far in the ongoing IPL 2023.

In a recent interview with Jio Cinema, Virat Kohli praised his wife Anushka Sharma while talking about the time when he was undergoing bad form, Virat revealed that how Anushka spoke to him during that whole phase was something that kept him in check.

I would have been an egoistic maniac: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli further added that if he had been left to himself to figure out, he would have become an egoistic maniac and would have been even snappier and cranky. He went on to say that after being there for him for so long, she still understands what it takes to deal with the pressures of being a public figure. Virat described his chats with Anushka as "priceless," adding that there is no "mollycoddling" between them because the actress always tells him the truth and wants him to do the same.

For the unversed, Kohli went through a two-year slump previous to the Asia Cup in 2022, during which he recorded a streak of low scores. However, the batter decided to take a little break from the game before returning with a booming century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. In an interview with JioCinema's Robin Uthappa, the 34-year-old stated that he was eager to 'accept' his fate immediately after his hiatus.

