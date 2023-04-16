Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma celebrate RCB's victory in their own style; see pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRATKOHLI Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma celebrate RCB's victory

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most popular and adored celebrity couples. The Bollywood actress is the biggest cheerleader of her husband, Virat Kohli. Royal Challengers Bangalore recently defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where the IPL match between the two teams was played on April 15. The actress also went to the match to show support for her husband. After his team's decisive victory, Virat and Anushka toasted the achievement with drinks. The actress shared an image of their party on Instagram.

Anushka Sharma posted a selfie with Virat Kohli after the match on Saturday. The actress looked stunning in a black outfit, while Virat wore a blue T-shirt and trousers. The lovebirds sat next to each other, radiating happiness. In the picture, they are seen holding glasses. Her caption read, "Post-match drinks sesh-sparkling water. We party hard(ly) (sic)."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMAAnushka Sharma's Instagram story

For the unversed, Anushka and Virat met on the sets of an ad campaign. While the actress walked in as the place belonged to her, Virat was very nervous about his first acting stint. He even claimed to have cracked a 'lame joke' when he met Anushka. Even though the two belonged to very different worlds, they hit it off well and stayed in contact thereafter.

On December 11, 2017, the pair tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Italy. Even words fail to express how beautiful they looked on their wedding day. Attended by close friends and family, the wedding was followed by two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In an interview, Virat revealed that the preparations for their dreamy wedding were done by Anushka as he was busy with his tournament at the time. The Indian skipper also revealed that there were just 42 people at their wedding and it was beautiful.

