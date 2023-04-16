‘Suriya 42' is titled ‘Kanguva’, actor drops intriguing teaser as warrior

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SURIYA ‘Suriya 42' is titled ‘Kanguva’, actor drops intriguing title teaser as warrior see here

Kanguva is the title of SUriya's much anticipated 42nd film. The choice to use a familiar title was taken in order to appeal to a larger audience. Suriya took to his Instagram handle and shared a 1 minute 13 second long teaser video. He captioned it, ‘Sheer joy working with Siva & Team on this mighty saga. Happy to share the title look of #kanguva’.

The video shows Suriya as a mighty warrior, without revealing much about his look in the film. We also see an eagle flying atop a battlefield and a dog in the video, which spans around 1 minute and 16 seconds. Suriya is seen riding atop a horse and arriving on the battlefield. The power-packed background adds to the intriguing element of the video. The team also announced that the film will release in early 2024.

About Kanguva

Kanguva, directed by Suriya's close collaborator K Gnanavel Raja, stars the gorgeous actress Disha Patani in the female lead role. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music. The film's teaser is set to be unveiled in May. The film, directed by Siruthai Siva, has generated a lot of interest among fans and moviegoers. The film is said to be a big-budget mediaeval warrior epic, with Disha playing a strong female protagonist. K.E. Gnanavelraja is producing the film with UV Creations under the brand of Studio Green. Fans can't wait to see Suriya and Disha Patani perform on the big screen.

Suriya, one of the major actors in Tamil cinema, has been hard at work on Kanguva, which will be followed by a collaboration with Sudha Kongara later this year. Etharkkum Thunindhavan, his previous film, was directed by Pandiraj and starred Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female protagonist, with music provided by D Imman.

