Suriya buys multi-crore property in Mumbai; planning to move out of Chennai permanently?

Suriya is one of the leading superstars of Tamil cinema. Slowly, his work is reaching out to the international film community as he continues to bask in fan love across India. The actor recently made waves when he planned to move out from Chennai to Mumbai. He has shifted to the City of Dreams with his wife Jyothika and two children Diya and Dev. Now, if reports are to be believed, he bought a multi-crore property in Mumbai. According to a report, Suirya has bought a swanky new apartment in one of the poshest localities of the stated city.

Reportedly, Suriya has purchased an uber-luxurious apartment in Mumbai for a whopping amount of Rs 70 crore. According to Indiaglitz, the apartment is in a built-up space of 9,000 sq.ft in a gated community that is home for the top Bollywood celebrities and politicians. The apartment also comes with a huge garden space and several parking spots.

The new house is to serve as a guest house for his parents, siblings Karthi and Brinda, and their families. It will be also used to celebrate the children's birthday parties, special events and celebrations. ALSO READ: Suriya poses with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar; netizens say 'Goat of Cinema and Cricket together'

What's next for Suriya?

Suriya will be next seen in the periodic drama film which is tentatively titled ‘Suriya42’ and also stars Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and Kovai Sarala in pivotal roles. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the movie is likely to be released also in 3D format. The movie is riding high on anticipation as it is a big-budget movie and a prestigious project for both Suriya and Siruthai Siva. According to sources in the industry, it an action-packed film with dollops of romance thrown in. The movie will be released in 10 languages across India and worldwide.

Apart from this, he will start the magnum opus 'Vaadivasal' project with Vetrimaaran after the completion of the ongoing project and he also has a film with Sudha Kongara. He received his first Best Actor National Award at the 68th National Film Awards for his performance in ‘Soorarai Pottru’.

ALSO READ: Suriya to play double role in Disha Patani's Tamil debut; Details

