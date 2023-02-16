Suriya poses with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar; netizens say 'Goat of Cinema and Cricket together'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ACTORSURIYA Surya's Instagram upload with Sachin Tendulkar

Tamil superstar Suriya dropped a photo with the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar on his Instagram Handle today and seeing the two legends in one frame, netizens just can't stop praising the GOATS. Suirya, the national award-winning actor shared the picture enjoying his fan moment and captioned the post, "Respect & Love!! @sachintendulkar". The duo's picture is now spreading like a wildfire on the internet.

The photo has garnered nearly half a million likes in an hour (at the time of writing). Both the legends took simplicity at its best, while Suriya wore a denim blue shirt paired with beige trousers, Sachin opted for a blue plaid shirt and jeans. Fans have been celebrating the picture and have flooded the comment section with joy. One of the fans wrote, "Goat of Cinema/Cricket", while another commented, "Two legends one frame". Some other comments read, "2 Legends God Of Cricket & Pride Of Indian Cinema", "2 Master Blasters", and "Inspirations for many in their fields".

Later in the day, Sachin too shared the same photo on his Instagram. Along with it, his caption read, "The sunrise was special this morning. It was wonderful meeting you, @actorsuriya. Hearty congratulations." (originally written in Tamil).

On the work front, Suriya will be next seen in the periodic drama film which is tentatively titled ‘Suriya42’ and also stars Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and Kovai Sarala in pivotal roles. He will start the magnum opus 'Vaadivasal' project with Vetrimaaran after the completion of the ongoing project and he also has a film with Sudha Kongara. He received his first Best Actor National Award at the 68th National Film Awards for his performance in ‘Soorarai Pottru’.

Tendulkar, on the other hand, is the highest run-scorer in international cricket. In 664 matches, the legendary cricketer scored 34,357 runs at an average of 48.52. In 2013, he retired with a record of 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries in various formats. His huge contribution member also helped India to win the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011.

