IPL 2023: Virat Kohli learns 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' steps from Shah Rukh Khan after KKR beats RCB | Viral Video

IPL 2023: The Indian Premiere League is not all about cricket but many celebrities also express their excitement and are frequently spotted watching the match. To encourage his team Kolkata Knight Riders in the Thursday night match, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also arrived in Kolkata along with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. KKR was playing against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore and defeated them by 81 runs. SRK was definitely in the celebration mood and what better way than dancing to his blockbuster song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from the record-breaking film Pathaan along with Virat Kohli.

Even though Virat Kohli appeared to be injured and had bandages on his leg, he was all game when Shah Rukh Khan came to meet him and taught him the steps. In the viral video, the two superstars can be seen hugging and interacting and SRK teaching Virat Kohli how to dance on 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'.

Not just with Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan was seen grooving to the song while he was in the stands during the match. Many photos and videos of SRK are going viral on the internet. Elated fans can also be heard screaming his name and expressing their love. SRK being the people's person also responded by waving at them and blowing kisses to the fans.

On the other hand, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor were also spotted cheering for KKR and rooting for their win. Check out the viral posts here-

This was the ninth match in IPL 2023 and the second match of the Kolkata Knight Riders after they lost to Punjab Kings.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying the success of his Pathaan these days and also shooting for a couple of upcoming projects. His movie lineup includes- Jawan directed by Atlee, Dunky directed by Raj Kumar Hirani and Tiger Vs Pathaan directed by Siddharth Anand.

Suhana on the other hand is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix web series Archies also starring Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. Shanaya Kapoor is also gearing up for her debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak.

