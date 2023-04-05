Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma reveal secret of laughing pictures; Check it out!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANBUSHKASHARMA Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma share the real reason behind laughing pics

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the cutest couples in the industry. Due to their wonderful chemistry, they frequently leave their admirers gushing about them. A video of Virat and Anushka responding to comments made by the paparazzi is currently trending on social media as numerous videos of paparazzi making remarks about Bollywood celebs have surfaced online.

Anushka responded to those who questioned why performers appear to be laughing so much in their photographs on the red carpet of the Indian Sports Honours Awards. The things photographers say while taking our photos are really funny, Anushka remarked. Therefore, if someone were to view our photos and question "Itna kya funny tha" (what was so funny? ), it would be because they had said something similar. They remark, "nice look," "looking good," and similar things. That's hilarious.

Kohli added how before entering the Indian Sports Honours Awards, it got difficult for him to hold his laughter. He shared, “Today, while we were coming, I almost burst into laughter. I could not control my laughter. Even she (Anushka) asked me are you trying to control your laughter, I said yeah because they were saying things like, ‘Aye kya mast jodi hai re!’ (What a nice couple) You wouldn’t hear anyone say something like that to us in a normal scenario.”

See Video,

After Indian Sports Honour 2023, Anushka Sharma set some major couple goals on Instagram with these pictures from the event.

She also posted some solo shots and her fans loved every single picture.

Anushka Sharma is currently busy with her next project - a sports biopic titled Chakda Xpress. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will be released on Netflix.

Also Read: INSIDE Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's 'fun' date night at Dior's Mumbai show: Smiles, hugs & laughter

Also Read: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Ananya Panday, celebs bring their A-game in style to an event | PHOTOS

Latest Entertainment News