INSIDE Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's 'fun' date night at Dior's Mumbai show: Smiles, hugs & laughter

Actress Anushka Sharma put her best fashion foot forward once again at the Christian Dior Fall 2023 show. It's hard to take our eyes off the power couple at the show. A while ago, Anushka took to Instagram and shared a bunch of candid pictures with Virat from the event held at the Gateway of India, Mumbai, last night. The brand had its first fashion show in India since 1962. Anushka dazzled in a yellow dress and a matching Lady Diana mini bag. She kept her tresses open for the look. Virat, on the other hand, wore an olive suit and a white shirt. He completed his stylish look with comfy white sneakers. They complemented each other well.

In the now-released photos, Anushka flaunted her goofy side for the camera. In one of the monochrome pictures, Anushka has wrapped her arms around Virat's neck as they posed cutely for the camera and flashed a million-dollar smile. The set also included some mushy, fun pictures and fans just couldn't stop gushing over them. While some users dropped hearts, some called them a 'mast jodi'. One user wrote, 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'.

Apart from Anushka and Virat, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Maisie Williams, Shibani Akhtar, Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Isha Ambani, and Radhika Merchant were among other celebs gracing the event.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's at sports event

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma earlier made for a stylish couple as they arrived for the sports event held in Mumbai to celebrate the achievements of Indian players who have been making the country proud. Virat and Anushka, who are fondly called Virushka by fans, raised the glam quotient as the actress dazzled in a stunning off-shoulder violet gown with a slit on one side and Virat outshined in a black blazer, navy blue shirt and black formal pants.

Anushka looked breathtaking, and she simply accessorised her look with silver earrings and a few rings on her fingers. She teamed the body-hugging outfit with a pair of black stilettos and shared the pictures on her Instagram account.

What's next for Anushka Sharma?

Anushka recently surprised everyone with her cameo in 'Qala'. Next, she will be seen in the upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The movie is directed by Prosit Roy and is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The sports drama will also premiere on Netflix.

The hugely-mounted Netflix film will showcase how Jhulan moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfill her only dream: to play cricket. Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country.

