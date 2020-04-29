Image Source : TWITTER Rest in Peace Irrfan Khan: 10 popular songs of the versatile actor that will stay with us forever

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan who was admitted for colon infection at a hospital in Mumbai, passed away today. The actor has been fighting the battle against cancer since 2018, and his official spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that Irrfan was under doctor’s observation. And today, when the news of his demise came out, it struck everyone like lightning. He was a gem that the industry lost today, and remembering Irrfan Khan, here are 10 popular songs of the versatile actor that will stay with us forever.

Suit Suit from the film Hindi Medium is a chartbuster hit and you can't miss Irrfan Khan as the dapper hero in this song.

Masoomsa from Madaari starring Irrfan Khan, Jimmy Sheirgill and Tushar Dalvi. 'Masoomsa' is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and music of the song is given by Sunny Bawra and Inder Bawra. Lyrics of 'Madaari' song 'Masoomsa' are written by Irshad Kamil.

Maine Diul Se Kaha

Jaoon Kahan from Billu starring Irrfan Khan and Lara Dutta is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and music of the song is given by Pritam. Lyrics of 'Billu' song 'Jaoon Kahan' are written by Sayeed Quadri.

Jaande De from Qarib Qarib Singlle is produced by Gaurav Vaswani and Abhijit Nalani. Music of song Jaane De by singer Atif Aslam is given by Vishal Mishra. Lyrics of Jaane De song are written by Raj Shekhar

Happy Happy song from Blackmail

Ek Zindagi from Angrezi Medium is an ode to all those dreams which are yet to be fulfilled.

Rone Do from Maqbool starring Irrfan Khan and Tabu is sung by Rekha Bharadwaj.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage