Irrfan Khan's son Babil addresses the pressure of upholding his father's legacy: 'it would frighten me'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL Irrfan Khan's son Babil opens about his debut

Irrfan Khan's son, Babil, is all set to make his debut with Anvitaa Dutt's Qala. The makers released the trailer of the film on Tuesday. After the legendary actor Irrfan Khan's demise, the fans were eagerly awaiting Babil's debut, and now the wait is almost over. During the trailer launch event, Babil opened up about the burden of carrying on his father's legacy. He also discussed outlining his career path in the entertainment industry.

During the media interaction, Babil was quizzed if he feels pressured to hold on Irrfan's legacy. He responded, "What do you think?" He then said, "When we were shooting two years ago, then this pressure would overpower me, it would frighten me. Now, it motivates me to get out of bed and work." He further went on to say, "The talent that my father had, he went with it. Now, I’ll explore mine."

The actor further spoke about foraying into showbiz and said, "I am charting my journey. We have this illusion that we think we are in control of our journey. We are not. So I’ll improvise what life throws at me. I want to explore everything. I want to do all kinds of films, play all kinds of characters and explore."

Meanwhile, speaking of Qala, the film also stars Amit Sial, Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma and Ashish Singh. It is produced by Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma under his banner Clean Slate Filmz. The production house director, director Anvitaa Dutt and Netflix has teamed up for the second time after the success of Bulbbul. The movie will stream from December 1 onwards and will be something to look forward to by movie lovers.

Also read: Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's daughter Diza shares heartbreaking post after actor's shocking death

Apart from Qala, Babil also has other upcoming projects. He will also be seen in the series, The Railway Men. Besides this, he will also appear in Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film.

Also read: Siddhaanth Vir laid to rest; Kasuatii Zindagii Kay co-star Manish Goel, Ashoke Pandit remember him

Latest Entertainment News