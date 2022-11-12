Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi laid to rest; Kasuatii Zindagii Kay co-star Manish, Ashoke Pandit remember him

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi was laid to rest in Mumbai on Saturday

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, known for his roles in TV shows such as Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Ziddi Dil Maane Na, died on Friday after suffering a heart attack at a gym in Mumbai. He was 46. His funeral was organised on Saturday and saw many popular TV industry colleagues in attendance. Ashoke Pandit, President of Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), Siddhaanth's Ziddi Dil Maane Na co-star Aditya Deshmukh and Kasuatii Zindagii Kay co-actor Manish Goel remembered him while speaking to IndiaTV at his funeral.

Manish Goel remembers Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi

Siddhaanth's Kasuatii Zindagii Kay co-star, Manish Goel said about the bereaved, "I knew Siddhant as Andy. We met in Kasautii Zindagii Kays. Since then we were very good friends. Siddhaanth's death scared me because he was only 46 years old I am 47. After hearing the news, I am worried about myself. There is a lot of stress in our life. Because of this, we work out in the gym to look better. Siddhaanth was also very serious about his fitness. He was also a model first, so he always had a passion for gym and fitness. I can't say whether he had Covid-19 or not, but we have lost many people in recent days. So I appeal to all of you to take more care of yourself. A lot has changed after the pandemic and now he has gone."

IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit on Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's death

Ashoke Pandit attended the funeral of IFTDA member Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi and shared, "He was a big name in our TV industry. It is very sad that he has left us. In recent days, deaths are increasing while working out in the gym. So now actors also need to take care of their health, gym routine and pay attention to the period of work they put in. There is a lot of pressure on the actors and the rest of the crew in the industry. Due to stress and being an actor, people like Siddhaanth spend more time in the gym. In the coming time, we are meeting people from the industry, actors, production houses and others. If needed, this problem will be resolved by consulting the actors and we are working seriously on it."

Ashish Deshmukh recalls last phone conversation with Siddhaanth

Siddhaanth's Ziddi Dil Maane Na co-star Aditya Deshmukh recalled how he spoke to Siddhaanth just a few days before his death. "Three days ago I talked to Siddhaanth Bhaiya, he was talking about meeting me soon. He often used to talk about fitness, workout and health."

