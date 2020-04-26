Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAL BHAYANI Irrfan attends mother Saeda Begum’s funeral over video conferencing

Bollywood actor Irrfan couldn't attend his mother Saeda Begum’s funeral due to nationwide lockdown but became a part of it over video conferencing. The actor's mother breathed her last in Rajasthan on Saturday but Irrfan couldn't be there with her. Her last rights were performed at Chungi Naka graveyard on the outskirts of Jaipur on Saturday evening. According to the reports in DNA, Irrfan joined the funeral via video conferencing and only a few family members could make it to the last rites.

According to ANI reports, Irrfan's mother Saeda Begum was not keeping well for a long time. She was 85 and staying in the Beniwal Kanta Krishna Colony in Jaipur during her last days. She belonged to the Nawab family of Tonk. While Irrfan couldn't reach there, his brothers were in Jaipur.

Saeeda Begum, mother of actor Irrfan Khan, passed away today (25th April) in Jaipur at the age of 95. May her soul rest in peace. — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) April 25, 2020

On a related note, Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. Soon after informing his fan about his disease, the actor flew to London for the treatment. In 2019, he returned to India and shot for Homi Adajania's film Angrezi Medium. The comedy-drama had an impressive star cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Pankaj Tripathi among others. However, soon after the trailer release of the film, Irrfan announced that he won't be promoting the film as he is focussing on his health.

Later, when the film released on March 13, many states announced the shut down of cinema halls due to escalating coronavirus spread. Later, the film released on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar and the entire star cast watch the premiere of the film together over video conferencing.

